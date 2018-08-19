Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Obasanjo mourns Kofi Annan, says dedicated life to global peace

Kofi Annan Obasanjo mourns former UN chief, says dedicated life to global peace

Annan, who was a former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), died on Saturday at the age of 80 years in a Swiss hospital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kofi Annan was the first sub-Saharan African to be Secretary General of the United Nations play

Kofi Annan was the first sub-Saharan African to be Secretary General of the United Nations

(AFP/File)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday described late Kofi Annan as a global statesman, who dedicated his life to equity, justice, stability, security, human rights and other virtues that promote world peace.

Annan, who was a former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), died on Saturday at the age of 80 years in a Swiss hospital.

Obasanjo in a statement issued in Abeokuta in reaction to the death of Annan, said he received the news with sadness and shock.

He noted that Annan’s lifestyle and qualities were responsible for his appointment as the UN Secretary General in 1997 as well as the Nobel Peace Price he won in 2001.

“I received the shocking news of the demise of former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, with deep sadness as the loss of a brother and friend.

“I commiserate with the Annan family, particularly the Late Mr Annan’s widow, Nane Maria and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina.

“I equally commiserate with the government and people of Ghana; the Secretary-General and staff of the United Nations and indeed all lovers of peace and progress across the world, on this great loss,” he said.

He recalled Annan’s contributions to conflict resolution in Syria and Myanmar as UN and Arab League joint Special Envoy in Syria and as Chair of the UN Advisory Commission on Rakhine State.

Obasanjo noted that Annan, in both cases, respectively demonstrated his statesmanship and diplomacy, adding that he was also dedicated, firm and just.

“In this moment of grief, I fondly remember Kofi’s contribution to good governance and sustainable development in Africa, particularly through the Kofi Annan Foundation and the Africa Progress Panel, a group of ten distinguished individuals which advocated policy change for sustainable development in Africa.

“Kofi Chaired the Africa Progress Panel, and I was a member, until 2017 when we took a decision to transfer the activities of the Panel from Geneva, Switzerland, to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun, Nigeria, under the name of Africa Progress Group,” he said.

The former president called on “all men and women of goodwill” to unite in upholding and sustaining the legacies of Annan.

“This can be done, especially through support for the Kofi Annan Foundation and the Africa Progress Group, which succeeded the Africa Progress Panel, both of which he led very ably in his life time,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala Ex minister says Jonathan’s weakness on corruption...bullet
3 In Osun Government declares Monday public holiday for Isese festivalbullet

Related Articles

Kofi Annan UN flag at half-mast to mark the death of its former Secretary-General
Kofi Annan Obaseki commiserates with family, Ghana, lauds global impact
Kofi Annan Gov. Okowa mourns former UN chief, condoles people of Ghana
Saraki Kofi Annan’s death, end of a golden era in global politics - Senate President
Kofi Annan Former UN chief lashed out at state of global leadership before death
Dogara Kofi Annan’s death huge loss to Africa, humanity
Kofi Annan President Buhari mourns former UN Scibe
Kofi Annan Ghana, India, Kenya Presidents, others mourn former UN chief
Kofi Annan Key dates in the life of former UN chief and Nobel peace laureate

Local

Police round-up three suspected child trafficking syndicates in Abia
In Akwa Ibom Police rescue kidnapped INEC worker, minor, 7 others
Commission dismisses alleged filling of Jigawa quota with non-indigenes
Eid-el Kabir Police deploy 1,200 personnel in Zamfara
Saraki reacts Buhari Media Organisation’s comment on INEC budget
Saraki Senate President reacts Buhari Media Organisation’s comment on INEC budget
After a year-long review on how to return peace to Rakhine state, former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan recommended an end to the state-sanctioned persecution of the Rohingya and an investment drive to alleviate poverty among Muslims and Buddhists
Tinubu Kofi Annan, Africa’s gift to the world — APC national leader