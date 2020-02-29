Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has said he’ll keep fighting for the unity of Nigeria until he dies.

The ex-president said this on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the first memorial lecture Fredrick Fasehun, founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), in Lagos state.

The elder statesman also said that the issue of restructuring needs to be addressed to prevent a serious problem.

Obasanjo maintained that Nigeria could not afford another civil war, adding that he would fight for the unity of the country until he dies.

He said, “I will continue to fight for Nigeria’s unity until I die. But this fight is not to make my children and my race second class citizens.

“When I was elected president the agitation was true federalism but now it is restructuring. If we don’t address it they may go from restructuring to self-determination and this will be a serious problem.

“If Boko Haram can get external support, any group that decided to go will get support from within and outside. So we must address the issue now.

“The language we are using to address ourselves across the region now is uncouth and it must not continue.”