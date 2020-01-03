Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says God has been so good to him, he can’t afford to lie in his face.

A former Nigerian Army General who was military president from 1976 to 1979; and civilian president from 1999 to 2007, Obasanjo adds that the fact he emerged from a small community in Ogun to become a national and global leader is testament to how good God has been to him and how favored he’s been.

The former president made the remarks at a thanksgiving service which held at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King, on the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“God has done a lot for me. I want to do things that will make God show His Mercy on me. I can’t lie to God,” Obasanjo says.

Obasanjo says God has been so good to him (Punch) AFP

“Those of you who know where I was born, how many of you know Ibogun-Olaogun? The village where I was born is so small that no matter how large you make the map of Nigeria, Ibogun-Olaogun will never appear.

“And yet, somebody born in that village of pure illiterate parents will have the opportunity that I have now, to reach the stage that I have reached, to be used to achieve whatever I have been used to achieve. I cannot thank God enough.

“I always say this, whatever I have achieved, whatever I have done, I thank God because it is not me alone, there are those who have worked with me, some of them are dead, some of them are still alive and without them, I will not have been able to achieve much. On an occasion like this, let us just thank God and keep thanking God", he adds.

Obasanjo, 82, is one of Nigeria’s most outspoken former leaders. He’s railed against all of his successors since he exited Aso Rock in 2007.