Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘restrain the military and other security agencies from using brute force as a way of ending the crisis.’

The ex-president in a statement on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, condemned the killing of some #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

In the statement titled, ‘Statement on Violence Against Protesters In Nigeria: An Appeal for Calm’, Obasanjo said it was obvious that the president and his lieutenants didn’t exhaust all avenues before deploying soldiers.

He added history has shown that killing protesters only worsens the situation and makes dialogue impossible.

He said, “The shooting and murder of unarmed protesters, no matter the level of provocation, has never been effective in suppressing public anger and frustration. Instead, such actions only reinforce the anger and frustration of the populace and close the window of dialogue and peaceful resolution.

“It is clear that Mr President and his lieutenants did not exhaust the opportunities for dialogue with the protesters before resorting to the use of force.

The former president also said it was worse that despite visual evidence, the army still denied killing protesters.

“It is worse that there is a denial of wrongdoing in spite of overwhelming visual evidence. Great harm has been done but it can be stopped before it completely spirals out of control.

“We are at a critical moment in this crisis and the President must act now before it is too late. This time demands leadership and mature leadership at such”, he said.

Obasanjo maintained that most of the demands of #ENDSARS protesters presented to the president by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State were not unrealistic, adding that the demands could be implemented without anyone’s political interest or ambition being threatened.

He said, “It is imperative that leaders at all levels, starting with Mr President, must demonstrate meekness, humanity and sincerity in meeting the legitimate demands of the protesters and ensuring that justice is served where it must be served. These are the potent ways of ending this crisis now.”

The ex-president also urged the youths to give peace a chance, saying the destruction and looting must stop.

Obasanjo said, “The youth must give peace a chance while making their legitimate demands. They must be mindful of miscreants who will infiltrate their ranks and give the protests a bad name so that trigger-happy forces will kill them.

“The destruction and looting of public and private properties will only hurt all of us and set us back.”

Nigerian youths have hit the streets in cities across Nigeria since October 4, demanding holistic police reforms and an end to police brutality under the 'End SARS' banner.