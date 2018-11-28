Obasanjo commissions road projects in Delta, calls Okowa a ‘bulldozer’

news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says the roads constructed by the administration of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are important steps to the speedy socio-economic development of Delta state.

Obasanjo stated this at the commissioning of old Lagos/Agbor road in Ika South local government area of Delta State.

Describing Okowa as a "bulldozer", the former president lauded efforts by his administration toeards providing basic social amenities for residents of the state.

These were his words: “Without transportation, we cannot talk about social or economic development. You [Governor Okowa] have not limited your achievements in the area of road construction to aid transportation alone, you have added education that is relevant at this stage in Nigeria, technical education, which is education that uses the head and the hand; education that matters now,” the former President said.

“Today, you have achieved peace; peace is fundamental for development to take place, it is a very vital ingredient that we need in our society.”

“You (Governor Okowa) do everything possible for every community to have a sense of belonging, in the state, to have stake in the state, and no community is left out and from what I have heard and seen, you have constructed a lot of roads in Delta State, I want to congratulate you for working for the people,” Obasanjo stated.

The former President also commissioned the the dualised Owei-Ekei/Owa-Alero road, from old Lagos/Asaba road to Owa-Alero round about where he stated that: “When I came in yesterday, I didn't know why they called you the Road Master. But, here, we have a Governor who is not just a Road Master, but a bulldozer who is also interested in relevant education that is required in today's Nigeria.

“At any stage in our life, any of us will require medical attention and the governor has also made health care available to all of us through the health insurance policy. I thank the governor for the good medical facilities in the state; they are necessary so that people will not go outside Nigeria for medical attention and return as cargo when they are dead.

“If you have a home, you have good health, you must have employment and from what we can hear, you have paid all the local government staff and the teachers all the arrears and someone will come out and say you are not a good man, tell me who said the governor is not a good man, so that I can curse him because, you are a Governor after my heart,” he added.

Obasanjo urged residents of the state to reelect Governor Okowa for a second term.

Similarly, the Nigerian Guild Of Editors have commended the infrastructural and human capital development in Delta State, describing it as impressive.

Governor Okowa reiterated his commitment to executing projects that would ensure improvement in the standard of living of residents in Delta state.