Obasanjo can’t stop Buhari - Tinubu

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

(Tolani Ali)

 The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday said that he was confident President Muhammadu Buhari would win the 2019 elections.

Tinubu made the statement in Lagos while addressing party members at a stakeholders meeting of the state chapter.

He said that the president had acquitted himself as a leader so far inspite of the challenges of governance.

The APC leader condemned what he called the frequent attacks on Buhari-led administration by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said that the criticisms of Obasanjo were in bad faith, pointing out that he could not stop Nigerians from re-electing the president.

“Our president, President Muhammadu Buhari has done well, he deserves another term, and we will support him to win because he is our man.

“Forget about Obasanjo’s letter and his frequent attacks on our president, he cannot stop the president because Nigerians would re-elect him.

“Obasanjo has spent his own time; he should leave Buhari alone and face his business because he cannot tell us who to vote for.

“He is part of some of the challenges we are facing in the country today, because he did not lay the right foundation when he was president,” he said.

Tinubu added that the exit of some members from the APC would also not stop the re-election of President Buhari.

The chieftain said that the party was unshaken by the defections and was on course to recording victories in the 2019 election.

Tinubu said that the results of the Kogi,Katsina and Bauchi bye elections, in which the APC was victorious, were a precursor to the pattern of the general elections.

“I congratulate the winners in the election and their victory is proof that our party is getting more popular by the day.

“Those who want to defect can defect, that is their problem. APC remains unshaken and these people will know the reality in the election,” he said.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo describes Buhari as an ignorant President

He commended the National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomole, saying members were pleased with what he was doing in the party.

He said that the direct primary system was good for democracy, and the party would adopt it to conduct its primaries.

Tinubu urged members to play by the rules in electing candidates at the primaries.

He urged the members to mobilise others to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards as that was necessary for victory in 2019.

