Obasanjo calls for solution to mass killings in Nigeria

Obasanjo Former president calls for solution to mass killings in Nigeria

According to the former president, human problems need human solutions and Nigeria must find solution to massive killings across the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP spent $3bn from government treasury on 2015 elections - Obasanjo play

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo

(Guardian)
As high profile Nigerians continue to pour into Jos over massive killings in Plateau communities, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the right machinery should be put in place for solution.

According to the former president, human problems need human solutions and Nigeria must find solution to massive killings across the country.

Obasanjo spoke on Wednesday when he paid a condolence visit to Gov. Simon Lalong in Jos.

Obasanjo who conveyed the condolences of his family and his delegation  charged government at all levels to look for the causes of the killings.

It is saddening  in this day and age that this kind of barbaric thing is happening in our own country.

“I have suggested and I will still say it again that we need to find out the cause of these mindless killings even among age old neighbours.

“There must be a cause or causes,  remote and immediate and we must deal with it.

“And if we must continue to multiply condolences upon condolences, we must look for the remote causes and deal with it.

“I believe this is a human problem and problems have human solutions, this is a human problem.

“I hope and plead that government at the federal level must collaborate with states, local governments and communities to find what are the causes so that we can deal with it,” he said.

He prayed for a cohesive society where everybody would be his brother’s keeper.

Lalong  appreciated Obasanjo for making out time to come personally to console the people.

Lalong said that he was particularly sad with the development because when he came on board, the Berom and Fulani signed a pact and made some recommendations on how to stay and live together in peace.

According to him, some of the recommendations are being worked on to be passed into law.

The Plateau Government had placed a 6p.m. to 6a.m. curfew on three communities of Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South local government areas after massive killings in the past three days.

The police confirmed that 86 persons died in attacks which occurred on Sunday. 

