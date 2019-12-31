Convened by CEO of Eureka Productions, Caroline Moore, the party was an avenue for young people to use the experiences of these purposeful personalities to expand their capacity to initiate and influence change, and renewing their minds for more efficiency and effectiveness in life.

Obasanjo, Badero urge Nigerian youths to take action at "Why I Am Alive" campaign party

Held at The Podium Lekki, the event brought together global experts, entrepreneurs, investors, service providers, and leading figures in different strata of the society to celebrate the success stories of Nigerians at home and in diaspora.

Addressing guests at the event, Dr Olurotimi Badero, the world's first and only cardio-nephrologist charged Nigerian youths to rise to the challenges from their counterparts in other parts of the continent. According to Badero:"It is okay to fail. It is a part of success but you need to know who you are and be the author of your story"

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo who was the keynote speaker, spoke on Debt, Economic Development and Sustenance of Democracy. He decried the foreign debt profile of the country and warned that the future of the youths will be in jeopardy if government continues borrowing to solve the challenges facing the nation.

“I fear for the future we are bequeathing to our children and to their children and their children's children" he said. “I believe that it will be foolhardy, irresponsible and wicked for us to tie a mill of stone around the neck of the successor generations of Nigerians. We need to take hard and important decisions that will facilitate a balanced allocation of resources to both capital and recurrent expenditures.” the revered leader added.

According to the convener of the "Why I Am Alive" initiative, Caroline Moore, "Nigeria is in dire need of leaders and therefore needs to train emerging leaders". She added that "the mindset of young Nigerians need to change. They should believe in their potential, live purposeful lives and succeed as well as to change the perception of Nigeria globally. This is what the “Why I Am Alive” campaign is all about" she noted.

Some Nigerians who have excelled in their fields of endeavor were also honored with awards at the event. They include the guest speaker, Dr Badero who received The Most Purposeful Person in Healthcare award and Investment banker, writer and theater producer, Joseph Edgar who was awarded Upcoming Most Purposeful Person in Creativity & Art. They were both presented with their awards by Chief Obasanjo at the event. Funke Akindele Bello and Mitchell Elegbe were named Most Purposeful Persons in Entertainment & Film and Information Technology respectively.

Guests at the event included Chairman of "Why I Am Alive" Board of Advisors, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; renowned brand strategist, Charles O'Tudor amongst others.

