Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has praised Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president, for his sacrifices to the nation on his 82nd birthday.

The two men served as the heads of Nigeria's central government between 1999 and 2007 after which they could not see eye-to-eye for the decade that followed.

However, in a birthday message sent to his former boss on his Twitter account (@atiku), the former vice president said Obasanjo has contributed a lot more than most to the well-being of the nation.

"A very happy 82nd birthday to you, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. No living Nigerian has given as much to Nigeria in peacetime and in war as you have.

"May almighty God grant you many more years in good health and continued service to Nigeria and the world at large. - AA," he posted.

Obasanjo had opposed Atiku's presidential ambition for years, alleging that he was involved in major corruption cases. However, the two made up last year as Atiku gained his support to contest in the 2019 presidential election against their common foe, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku lost the February 23 election to Buhari by 3.9 million votes, but has rejected the result and is set to contest it in court.