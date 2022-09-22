Obasanjo advises elder citizens on how to live long

Obasanjo's tips: The former president said older people who desire to live long should prioritise communal society and shun a life of isolation.

Obasanjo disclosed that communal society has been one of the secrets to his fitness and has also given him a befitting older age.

He made this known at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta when he received the senior citizens under the aegis of Toyin Anini Varieties Centres of University College Hospital, Ibadan on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Why it's important: The 84-year-old former President reiterated the fact that communal society remains one of the factors that would help the aged people live long and shape their social life.

Obasanjo also encouraged the elder citizens to incorporate a balanced diet, good rest with regular exercise, continuous medical checks and social interaction in their lifestyle.

Obasanjo's word: “We haven’t been taken proper care of our aged and there are reasons for that, our culture and tradition is that we should be with our children and take care of our grandchildren but where are our children today, they have all traveled abroad. When things changed we have to change with it, once our age is getting older they should have Social Clubs that they can relate with.

“There are five important things to have a good life as an aged person, which the acronym is (DREMS) Diet, Rest, Exercise, medical checkups, and Social Interaction.”

Aged people demand better treatment: Speaking at the event, the President of the elders club of Toyin Anini Varieties Center UCH Ibadan, Dr. Kunmi Idowu, decried the lack of proper attention for the aged people by politicians.