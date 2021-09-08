RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obasa explains why Lagos needs anti-grazing law

bayo wahab

Obasa says farmers-herders conflict has to be addressed because it's led to loss of lives and properties.

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa [LSHA]
Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa [LSHA]

Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly says the anti-open grazing bill was intended to create an atmosphere that will encourage peaceful coexistence in the state.

Obasa said the issue of cattle rearing affects security and other human desires, saying it is important to address it.

The speaker, who was represented by his deputy, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, said this at a public hearing held at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

He said, “If there is no security, there will be no peace and development. Farmers/herders clash appears to be the oldest. Both the farmers and herders are critical to food stability.

“Both of them affect our health. Their conflicts lead to insecurity and claim lives and properties. We must engage ourselves to make the right decisions.”

In his remark, the chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Hon. Kehinde Joseph said the proposed law is meant to promote peace between herders and farmers in the state.

He added that the proposed law would ensure the registration of herders and prohibition of cattle roaming.

Joseph also said that members of cattle breeders association would be sensitised on the new development, adding that the state lawmakers would ensure strict compliance with the law, when it is passed.

bayo wahab bayo wahab

