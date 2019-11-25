The subject of how much federal lawmakers earn in Nigeria, is a recurring and controversial one. Nigeria's lawmakers have often been accused of earning what the local press has since dubbed 'jumbo pay and allowances.'

In 2018, the public lost it all over again when Sen Shehu Sani disclosed that senators earn N13.5m monthly in running cost.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Hon Babajide Obanikoro who represents Eti-Osa constituency in the House of Reps, says what is termed 'jumbo pay' of lawmakers is essentially a misconception.

He adds that most of what lawmakers earn ends up being doled out to members of the constituency.

"By the logic of life, you can’t satisfy everybody. You just try to satisfy as many people as possible. And until Nigerians themselves start changing their mentality to realise that because you are elected, that does not mean that all your own problems are ended. Because that’s the mentality. They say 'because he’s in govt, he doesn’t have any problems any longer. Let me pile all my problems on him.’

Babajide Obanikoro makes a point during the electioneering campaigns [Twitter/@Jidekoro]

"So you have millions calling you, trying to take out of the so called jumbo pay. I don’t agree that it should be called jumbo pay, even though I used to be of that opinion when I was also trying to get into the system. But now that I’m in the system, it’s peanuts really, because by the political set-up and the environment that we find ourselves, everybody is calling you.

"And you find out that by the time you give to half of the people harassing you or pleading (for one favour or the other), you end up spending from your own private company or income.

"Maybe when mentality changes and people stop running to elected officials, we can now revisit the issue of jumbo pay. Sometimes, it’s not about poverty, it’s about a mindset. People are just entitled."

'Not the way it looks from outside'

Obanikoro adds that lawmakers in the green chamber earn just N400,000 in a month.

House of Reps members during plenary in the green chamber (Punch)

"I take home N400,000 as salary every month. Other allowances come once a year. The rent that they pay you..housing that they pay you, comes once in a year and that’s about 3 million Naira or so. Furniture allowance is not yearly, it’s once every four years. If you are conversant with Abuja as well, you’d know that N3 million cannot get you a house in the city center. You have to go to the suburbs for that amount.

"And then the car they believe they give us, no, you are actually paying for it. So, every four years, you get a new car. But you are paying for it..it’s being taken out of your salary. It’s just that it’s spread out in such a way that you don’t feel the pain. It’s not the way it looks from outside," he says.

There are 360 members in Nigeria's House of Reps and 109 in the senate.