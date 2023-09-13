Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

A statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, indicated that fresh students in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities would pay ₦151,200 while their returning counterparts would pay ₦89,200.

The statement said that new students in the Faculties of Technology and Science would pay ₦163,200 while returning students would pay ₦101,200. It said that fresh students in the Faculties of the College of Health Sciences and Pharmacy would pay ₦190,200 while the old students would pay ₦128,200 respectively.

“The decision was taken by the Senate of the university at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

