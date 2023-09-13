Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the decision was taken by the Senate of the university at its emergency meeting on Tuesday.

OAU - Obafemi Awolowo University (The Nation)
OAU - Obafemi Awolowo University (The Nation)

Recommended articles

A statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, indicated that fresh students in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities would pay ₦151,200 while their returning counterparts would pay ₦89,200.

The statement said that new students in the Faculties of Technology and Science would pay ₦163,200 while returning students would pay ₦101,200. It said that fresh students in the Faculties of the College of Health Sciences and Pharmacy would pay ₦190,200 while the old students would pay ₦128,200 respectively.

“The decision was taken by the Senate of the university at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The management, therefore, wishes the students resounding success in their academic programmes,” he said. (NAN)

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement

Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement

Brace for tough times as fuel price increase looms - OPEC

Brace for tough times as fuel price increase looms - OPEC

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president