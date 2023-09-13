Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees
According to reports, the decision was taken by the Senate of the university at its emergency meeting on Tuesday.
A statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, indicated that fresh students in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities would pay ₦151,200 while their returning counterparts would pay ₦89,200.
The statement said that new students in the Faculties of Technology and Science would pay ₦163,200 while returning students would pay ₦101,200. It said that fresh students in the Faculties of the College of Health Sciences and Pharmacy would pay ₦190,200 while the old students would pay ₦128,200 respectively.
“The decision was taken by the Senate of the university at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
“The management, therefore, wishes the students resounding success in their academic programmes,” he said. (NAN)
