Obadiah Mailafia, former deputy governor of CBN dies at 64

Mailafia died at the National Hospital Abuja on Sunday morning.

Dr Obadiah Mailafia is a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). [The Cable]
Dr Obadiah Mailafia is a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). [The Cable]

Obadiah Mailafia, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is dead.

Mailafia was said to have died at the National Hospital Abuja at the age of 64 in the morning of Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Confirming his death to TheCable, Luka Binniyat, spokesman of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) said the development economist died after a brief illness, following persistent harassments by the Department of State Security Services.

“You know, following his harassment by the DSS, he has been taking refuge from place to place.

“The last place he went to take refuge is Markudi. Yesterday (Saturday), he took ill and he was rushed to the hospital that he normally attend in Abuja.

“This morning, he was pronounced dead”, Binniyat said.

Mailafia was appointed deputy governor of the CBN in 2005.

Prior to his appointment at the CBN, Mailafia had served as the chief economist responsible for Strategic Planning and Corporate Reporting at the African Development Bank (AfDB).

