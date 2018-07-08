Oba Ogunwusi to launch book on Queen Moremi

news

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is set to launch a book on Queen Moremi Ajasoro, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, a cultural ambassador has said.

Ademiluyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that the book, which is written in both English and Yoruba would be officially presented in Ile- Ife.

“The historic literature, dedicated to the wife of the governor of Ogun state, Mrs Olufunsho Amosun, will be launched in Obafemi Awolowo University, on July 14.

“This bold step by His Imperial Majesty is the first of its kind, having a literature book on Queen Moremi Ajasoro, published both in Yoruba and English,” she said.

Ademiluyi, a lawyer, who also organises an African Fashion Week in London and Nigeria, said that the publication was a collaboration between the House of Oduduwa Foundation and the Institute of Cultural Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University.

According to her, the publication is aimed at reviving our rapidly vanishing history and culture in the society and especially amongst our youths.

The cultural ambassador to the Queen Moremi Ajasoro annual pageant noted that Oba Ogunwusi, in his zeal to promote culture, built one of the tallest statues in Nigeria, in her honour.

“The young Oba supported this publication in furtherance of his quest in boosting cultural edifice in the hearts of youths.

” This is also captured in the gigantic stature of the queen that he built in Ife, in her memory, who he described as “the real mother of liberty”.

Princess Ademiluyi, however, described the queen as a great cultural and brave hero, whose legacy must not be left in oblivion.

“People without a history and culture are doomed to extinction. Therefore, the publication of the QMA is expected to remind and restore the pride of womanhood.

“It encourages the values of decency, courage, hard work, justice and sacrifice, especially for public good, contentment, integrity and good governance,” she said.

She also said that Mrs Moremi Soyinka-Onijala, the daughter of prof wole soyinka who was named after the legendary queen had commended Oba Ogunwusi in this project.

“The daughter of a literary star, Moremi SoyinKa-Onilaja, who is also the Head, Advisory Board of Moremi Ajasoro Initiative has commended Ooni’s continual promotion of the iconic Queen.

Ademuluyi noted that the idea behind this bilingual publication was for it to be distributed to schools across the nation.

“The publication translated in Yoruba language is for the preservation and promotion of the Yoruba language.

” It would also afford the new generation to learn about the attributes and power of a woman in ancient Yoruba history,” she said.

NAN reports that former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote the forward of the book,”Queen Moremi Ajasoro” the authentic history of Moremi.

Some of the dignitaries expected at the book launch include Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice Chancellor, OAU as the chief Host, Oba Francis Alao, as chairman and businessman Alex Duduyemi, the Asiwaju of Ile-Ife.