Oba of Benin urges NDLEA to explore medical potentials of marijuana

The Oba gave the charge on Thursday, when the Edo Sector Commander of NDLEA, Alumona Obioma, and his management team visited his palace.

He said that the research should aim to uncover the potential breakthroughs in disease treatment and other medical applications, leveraging the medicinal properties of cannabis as utilised in other countries, including Israel.

He recommended that the agency and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) prioritise research and development to combat drug crimes, drawing inspiration from countries like Israel and the United States.

“By focusing on research and development, these agencies would uncover new ways to address drug-related issues and improve their effectiveness in fighting drug crimes,” the Oba said.

He frowned at the unauthorised sale of prohibited drugs in medicine stores, pharmaceutical companies, and other drug cartels in Nigeria.

He pledged to leverage his diplomatic experience to lead advocacy against drug crimes and promised traditional institutions’ support for NDLEA.

“In Israel, they study cannabis for medical use. I’m unsure if Nigeria’s health sector has developed this.

“You may wish to explore this proposal for medical use, as it can cure many things, according to the Israelis,” he said.

Earlier, the NDLEA boss commended the Oba for his timely interventions and requested his prayers for the agency’s personnel to achieve their mandate.

He expressed concern over the deplorable road network and logistics challenges hindering NDLEA operatives in their fight against drug crimes.

“These challenges ultimately contribute to social vices, like addiction, internet fraud, cultism, and violent crimes.

“We must bring our youths back. Our parents taught us well, but these ones seem untutored.

“It’s our collective duty to inform our people about the dangers of drug crimes.

“Between March and now, five drug users have undergone rehabilitation.