The Oba made the call on Monday in Kano during a courtesy visit on Gov. Ganduje at the Government House.

“I am very worried and concerned over the issue, I urge you to please reconsider your decision your excellency.‎

“When I had a meeting with his Eminence over the issue, he said that reconciliatory moves were being made to settle the issue.

“Your Excellency, I appeal to you on behalf of myself and my brothers, please even if you are offended, please tamper justice with mercy.

“I advise you to please approach the issue with lots of caution and maturity,” the Oba, who was accompanied by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said.

He also called for peaceful coexistence and unity among Nigerians, adding that “there is need to pray for peaceful co-existence and unity of Nigeria.”

The monarch, who was happy with the warm reception being accorded Edo indigenes in the state, added that his visit would boost the bond between the two states.

Oba Ewuare used the opportunity to commend the governor for his consistent call for unity among the people.

Responding, Gov. Ganduje said the state government has a sustained cordial and progressive relationship with traditional rulers in the state.

“We will continue to make the traditional institution relevant and also sustain the existing relationship,” he said.

Ganduje said that the role of traditional leaders in the country must be supported and respected in view of their significance in the society.

“National integration is an integral part of our life; as a state, traditional institutions have an important role to play.”

He said Kano state is one of the most peaceful states in the country, adding that his administration has abolished the issue of non-indigeneship to promote integration.

“We have since abolished the issue of non-indigeneship. Whoever is in Kano, so long as he or she is doing lawful things, he is a citizen of Kano, irrespective of religious differences or ethnic nationality,” he said.

He said that Oba Ewuare’s visit would further strengthen the long cordial relationship existing between the two states.

In his remarks, Emir of Kano, congratulated the governor over his victory at the Supreme Court and pledged Kano Emirate’s support and cooperation towards the development of the state.