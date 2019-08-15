The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, has appealed to the Federal Government to tackle the worrisome spate of seeming organised crimes across the country.

The Oba made the appeal on Wednesday in Benin, when he received Maj-Gen Anthony Omozele, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigeria Army, who paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

He also expressed worries over the activities of herdsmen and militants in parts of the country, and called for prayers for the country to surmount the various challenges posed by insecurity.

The monarch noted that the army was set up to defend the country against external forces, but regretted that it was now frequently saddled with contending with internal insecurity.

He advised Nigerian leaders to listen to the cry and yearnings of the people as well develop the capacity to accommodate constructive criticisms.

The monarch condoled with the army over the loss of soldiers due to insurgency in the North East.

Oba Ewuare II however said their deaths though could be regarded as occupational hazards, there was need to thank God for the lives they led and laid down for the country.

“We will continue to pray for officers to be out of harms, because we aspire to have heroes that are alive and not those in the past,” he said.

Earlier, Omozele said he was in the palace to pay respect to the monarch.

The GOC said the division had responsibility for securing Kwara, Ekiti, Edo, Ondo, Oyo, and parts of Niger.

He said he was on a tour of formations in the division to see how the officers and men could be motivated to work better.