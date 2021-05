Oba of Benin expresses displeasure over third-party negotiations on return of looted Artefacts

The Benin Traditional ruler frowned at the development, saying that the palace would not fold its hands to see such abominable development take place.

According to the Oba, prestigious Benin artefacts were largely looted from the Oba’s palace during the invasion of 1897 by British and other foreign nations.

He said ‘These artefacts should be returned to the original owner,” insisting that no third party must negotiate or receive the materials on behalf of the Benin kingdom.

Ewuare said that the Benin artworks have deep spiritual, traditional and cultural significance to the kingdom.

He noted that when returned, they would boost tourism sector in the state.

He reiterated that the throne will collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including the Oba Ewaure foundation and the government, in the struggle to recover all the Benin looted artefacts from various countries.