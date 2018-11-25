Oba Akiolu praises Buhari, says Obasanjo is Nigeria’s problem

news

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has said that President Buhari is not a materialistic person.

The monarch said this in an interview with Vanguard recently.

According to The Cable, Oba Akiolu also called on politicians who don’t want to hear the truth not to come to his palace.

"It’s unfortunate that Buhari did not stay long as Head of State in 1984, Nigeria would have been better. Buhari is one of the few, politicians who are not materialistic.

“Majority of them are ‘grab –grab’ politicians. Let me use this medium to tell all those politicians moving about because election is coming, that if they are not ready to hear the truth, they should not come to my palace.

“I will tell them that they are thieves, Nigerians know them, and youths should not allow politicians to use them,” the monarch added.

Obasanjo, Nigeria’s major problem

Speaking further, Oba Akiolu also took a swipe at former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing him as the major problem of Nigeria.

He said “The major problem of Nigeria today is former President Olusegun Obasanjo. When he was in government, he was running after Lagos while someone was cornering all the blue-chip companies that belong to the country.

“He cannot win election in his ward in Abeokuta. He ignored all Supreme Court judgements which were in favour of Lagos state.”

2019 election

Oba Akiolu also called on Nigerians to cast their votes based on candidates’ manifestos and not because of money.

The monarch said “It is unfortunate, many Nigerians are deceiving themselves. The kind of politics we play here is ‘money politics.’ Politicians should bring their manifestoes and their followers should make sure they deliver on their promises.

ALSO READ: ‘Vote Ambode or die,’ Monarch tells Igbos

“But for some people to line-up somewhere and be collecting $20,000, $25,000 to pick a presidential candidate is wrong.

“If the person gets there, he will first recoup his money. I pray those people should not get there.”