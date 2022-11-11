RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oba Akiolu confers chieftaincy title on Lagos Speaker on 50th birth anniversary

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oba of Lagos, Ridwan Akiolu ,has conferred a chieftaincy title on the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, for his selfless service to the development of the state.

Speaking at the conferment ceremony, Akiolu said he was conferring ”Baasofin of Lagos ” title on the Speaker and ” Yeye Baasofin of Lagos” on his wife for his contributions to the development of the state.

“This chieftaincy title is well- deserved for Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa because he has done great and achieved a lot as far as legislative activities are concerned in the state.

“We have been on it for so long,but God has ordained today, his birthday as the day for the conferment of the title.

“Some achieved greatness while some are born with it. We have watched with keen interest the life and legislative activities of Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. He is calm and cool,” he said.

Akiolu said in his 20 years on the throne ,he had not given more than 10 chieftaincy titles to deserving people .

“I select carefully because I don’t take nonsense from anybody.

“Therefore, my advice to the Speaker is to continue to serve the interest of the state and its people. He must not engage in hypocrisy,” he said.

Commenting, Obasa thanked Akiolu for the honour, saying it would encourage him to render more selfless service to the the state and its people

Obasa said he would continue “to speak as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly by the grace of God.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

