Prof. Victor Adetiloye, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of OAUTH , made the disclosure at a news conference on Wednesday in Ile-Ife, Osun.

Adetiloye said the hospital was the first to have achieved such laudable heart surgeries in the country.

The CMD also said the hospital had performed 600 pin-hole surgeries and first in West Africa to perform ‘Double Switch’ procedure surgery in children.

According to him, the hospital also performed 100 total knee and Hip replacement in the last four years and 75 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio-pancreatography (ERCP) procedures in the last one year.

“The hospital had performed nine Renal Transplant and 1,000 Endoscopy procedures.

” All these have been made possible under a peaceful atmosphere devoid of strike actions and the commitment of our members of staff and various unions,’’ Adetiloye said.

The CMD, however, expressed sadness over lack of awareness of successful surgery operations in the hospital.

He said it was saddening that many people still travel abroad for surgeries, spending huge amount of money while they could spend less for the same in the hospital.

ALSO READ: Here's how to check your 2019 UTME result

The CMD solicited for media support in creating awareness on the various successful surgeries in the hospital to minimise medical tourism.

Adetiloye commended the efforts of the Federal Government in providing funds for the hospital to acquire necessary equipment to perform the feat.