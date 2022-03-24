RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

OAU VC: Wole Soyinka condemns fetish protests by Ife indigenes

Ima Elijah

The Ife people should say those people don’t belong to us...

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale
Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has described the demands of some indigenes of Ile Ife, the host town of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) that the next Vice-Chancellor of the institution must be from the ancient town as crazy.

Soyinka, who is a former lecturer at OAU, said this while speaking in conversation with Professor Wale Adebanwi, Presidential Penn Compact Professor of Africana Studies, Department of Africana Studies, University of Pennsylvania.

The conversation, which held on Wednesday, March 24, 2022, was centered on the backdrop of incessant kidnappings, ritual killings, and violence that have become the order of the day in Nigeria.

He lambasted the protesters, calling on the Ile-Ife people to denounce the protesters for such “crazy” agitation.

Soyinka said, “An Ife person wrote me and say, look at these people disgracing us. I told him go there and disgrace them. You are an Ife person. You should be in the front line. The Ife people should say those people don’t belong to us, we don’t know where they came from. And they should be dealt with ruthlessly. Why should there be an Ife VC anywhere. I just don’t understand what they put in the water these days. It is crazy.”

On Monday, March 21, 2022, traditional religious worshippers, dressed in white attire with other paraphernalia carried out fetish sacrifices at the OAU campus over the appointment of a non-indigene.

The protesting Ife indigenes closed the university’s two major gates as early as 6.00 a.m, thereby preventing vehicular movement from coming into the campus, while those inside the campus were disallowed from leaving.

The protesters expressed anger that an indigene of Ile-Ife was not appointed OAU VC.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

