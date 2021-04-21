RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

OAU student’s suicide not linked to academic failure - PRO

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, has said that the suicide committed recently by a student of the university was not as a result of academic failure.

OAU student’s suicide not linked to academic failure - PRO. (The Nation)

Pulse Nigeria

Olarewaju, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife, added that failure in life go beyond academic performance.

Recommended articles

NAN reports that Emmanuel Adedeji, a 200-level student of Management and Accounting of the University, committed suicide recently.

Olanrewaju asserted that people failed in different human endeavours, noting that whenever such happened, taking one’s life should not be the next thing.

“So, whether you are wealthy, in middle or lower class of the society, individuals have different challenges in life,” he said.

The university image maker admonished people to take things easy, saying that excellence in academic performance does not mean that one would make it in life.

And failure academically doesn’t mean that things would not go well with such a person in the future.

“Dropping out of school doesn’t mean total failure in one’s life time. Dangote is not a professor, but the richest man in Africa.

“To the Glory of God, President Muhammadu Buhari failed three times, to clinch the job. But when he contested the fourth time, he won; now running his second term.

“President Joe Biden of USA had so many matrimonial calamities; lost a son, a wife, but today he is the President of USA,” the PRO explained.

Olarewaju advised all and sundry not to write themselves off and contemplate suicide.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Sex workers in Bauchi will be painstakingly counted and advised to change profession