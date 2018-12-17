The embattled former lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Prof. Richard Iyiola Akindele has reportedly been sentenced to six years in prison.

The lecturer on Monday, December 17, 2018, pleaded guilty to the charges levied against him as the Federal High Court, Oshogbo resumed his trial.

According to Punch, Justice Maureen Onyetenu, who had to stand down the case two times, before finally giving her judgement, said regardless of the plea bargain arrived at by the parties, Akindele should be used as a scapegoat to deter higher institutions’ lecturers from sexually molesting female students.

Here's the break down of Prof Akindele's jail terms

Justice Maureen Onyetenu sentenced Akindele to 24 months jail-term for asking Monica for a sexual benefit. She handed him another 24 months jail-term for soliciting sexual benefit from he victim to pass her. The Judge also sentenced Akindele to 12 months jail-term for deleting parts of the Whatsapp conversation between him and Miss Osagie in order to evidence against him. Prof Akindele is also sentenced to another 12 months jail-term for falsification of age.

The lecturer was arraigned on Monday, November 19, 2018, before Justice Maureen Onyetenu of a Federal High Court, Oshogbo.

However, a week after his arraignment, the prosecuting counsel for the anti-corruption agency, Kehinde Ayantoye alleged that the lecturer was caught on tape chanting incantations to stop the case.