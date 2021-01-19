The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife has fixed resumption of the 2019/2020 academic session for February 8, 2021.

Academic activities were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and a strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) between March and December 2020.

OAU spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, said in statement that the Senate met on Tuesday, January 19 to approve numerous decisions including the cancellation of the 2020/2021 academic session.

While the 2019/2020 academic session resumes on February 8, only final year students in the Faculty of Pharmacy, Clinical Students in the College of Health Sciences, and year four students in the Faculty of Agriculture are allowed to resume residence.

"All other students are to attend their classes virtually," the statement read.

The university cautioned that staff, students, and other members of the university community must strictly adhere to safety guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The approved resumption programme is subject to periodic review in line with the realities of the pandemic, according to the institution.