OAU ASUU to begin strike

The strike action which was declared by the OAU ASUU Chairman, Dr Adeola Egbedokun is going to be in place and would not be called off without the necessary congress action by the association.

The resolution read in part, “Congress noted that there was no serious commitment on the part of the University to effect payment of EAA to deserving members. Congress also noted that all political and diplomatic means to resolve the imbroglio have failed. Consequently, congress resolved that:

“Total, Comprehensive and Indefinite Strike should commence immediately. The strike must not be called off without a congress resolution to the effect.

“Payment of EAA must be based on ASUU computation. Anything short of this would be unacceptable. The Strike Coordinating Committee be set up to monitor the strike.”.