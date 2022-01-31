The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Obafemi Awolowo University branch has embarked on strike action in protest of the non-payment of allowances that have accrued to members of staff by the school authority. The strike was declared by the union after its meeting that was congregated on Monday, 31st January realised that the school authority was not taking any serious steps in ensuring that the accrued allowances are paid.
OAU ASUU to begin strike
The union body is going on strike to protest the non-payment of allowances accruing to staff.
The strike action which was declared by the OAU ASUU Chairman, Dr Adeola Egbedokun is going to be in place and would not be called off without the necessary congress action by the association.
The resolution read in part, “Congress noted that there was no serious commitment on the part of the University to effect payment of EAA to deserving members. Congress also noted that all political and diplomatic means to resolve the imbroglio have failed. Consequently, congress resolved that:
“Total, Comprehensive and Indefinite Strike should commence immediately. The strike must not be called off without a congress resolution to the effect.
“Payment of EAA must be based on ASUU computation. Anything short of this would be unacceptable. The Strike Coordinating Committee be set up to monitor the strike.”.
The statement served as the notice that has declared the strike action official.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng