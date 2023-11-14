ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

OAU, ASUU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman added that the strike would be over immediately the order come from the highest authority.

OAU, ASUU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe
OAU, ASUU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

Recommended articles

Odiwe made the confirmation during an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ile-Ife. He condemned the recent assault on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, which led to the strike. According to him, the strike would be over immediately the order come from the highest authority.

Also, Comrade Ademola Junaid, the Branch Secretary, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) branch, said that they joined the nationwide indefinite strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Junaid said that his union joined the strike in total compliance with the circular sent by the National President, Comrade Ibrahim Aruna, overnight. According to him, though the students have just resumed, no one attended to them, and the staff did not have access to their offices because of the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issue at hand with the national leaders of NLC and TUC that led to the attack in Imo State is just a matter of consultation which required Ajaero’s presence.

“But things worked out other way round, the injustice on our president led to the strike.

“The duo have been invited to a meeting and we pray that the leadership will honour the invitation, because the issue of strike has adverse effect on every Nigerian,” he explained.

He appealed to the citizenry to understand each other so as to avoid the issue of assault that led to strike always. The SSANU Secretary called on their leaders to have a rethink on the national strike and give peace a chance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OAU, ASUU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

OAU, ASUU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

No ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course - Nigerian Army

No ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course - Nigerian Army

Workers in FCT observe partial compliance to organised labour directive on nationwide strike

Workers in FCT observe partial compliance to organised labour directive on nationwide strike

It's unacceptable to me - Imo PDP governorship candidate rejects result

It's unacceptable to me - Imo PDP governorship candidate rejects result

In spite of our party differences, I respect Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria - Mohammed

In spite of our party differences, I respect Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria - Mohammed

Public school students sent home, banks locked in Osun following nationwide strike by NLC, TUC

Public school students sent home, banks locked in Osun following nationwide strike by NLC, TUC

National Assembly gives 8 coaster buses, ₦35,000 to parliamentary staff

National Assembly gives 8 coaster buses, ₦35,000 to parliamentary staff

FG convenes meeting with labour unions as nationwide strike begins

FG convenes meeting with labour unions as nationwide strike begins

Affiliates of NLC, TUC Lagos embark on indefinite nationwide strike

Affiliates of NLC, TUC Lagos embark on indefinite nationwide strike

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Nigerians to monitor, track federal projects in real-time via new technology

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Govt establishes Refugees Commission, releases ₦500m take-off grant

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the union's delegation. [Daily Trust]

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack