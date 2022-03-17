OAU appoints Prof Adebayo Bamire as new Vice-Chancellor

According to Udoji, Bamire’s appointment as the 12th vice chancellor of the institution is effective from June 7.

Udoji said the decision of the Council shall be communicated to the Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

He said the selection process of the vice chancellor began on Dec. 7, 2021 at the last Council meeting when it advertised the position in line with the relevant statutes and Acts guiding appointment to the position.

The pro-chancellor said that shortly after the widely advertised position in the media, “the curriculum vitae of all 20 applicants were submitted and at the end, 16 were shortlisted, having met the advertised media.”

According to him, all the 16 candidates appeared before the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board, with each candidate and scored them according to stipulated criteria.

Udoji explained further that the three highest scoring candidates were presented to the council for further consideration as provided by the law.

“The entire exercise of the Joint Selection Board was witnessed by the representatives of the Federal Character Commission who have confirmed the exercise was fair and transparent,” he said.

He said that the exercise was carried out in full compliance with the provisions of the Federal Character Commission Act.

According to him, in line with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions)(Amendment) Act as amended, the report of the Selection Board was considered by the Council.

“After a careful and dispassionate review of the report, they have decided to appoint a Professor of Agricultural Economics from the Faculty of Agriculture of the institution, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, as the next vice-chancellor with effect from June 7, 2022.