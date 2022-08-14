RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC won’t shield any corps member that violates laws- Official

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says it will not shield any youth corps member who falls short of the law.

NYSC member bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud (NAN)

The warning is in reaction to the conviction of a corps member, Mr Christopher Adetuberu, for his involvement in cybercrime.

According to Megwa, Adetuberu’s involvement in cybercrime is a shameful act that is antithetical to the ideals and image of the NYSC.

He said that the scheme unreservedly upholds the judgment of the court which doubtlessly would serve as a deterrent to other Nigerians of like minds.

”However, the action of the convict is not a paradigm for other corps members; therefore does not represent the behavioral disposition of an average corps member.

”Accordingly, management enjoins all corps members to exhibit at all times, the ideals of patriotism, humility, selfless service, as well as discipline, among others, which the scheme stands for.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adetuberu was convicted by a High Court in Ilorin on Thursday for offences bordering on internet fraud.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ibrahim Yusuf said that Adetuberu, 28, was found guilty of the two-count of cybercrime preferred against him by the Ilorin Zonal Command of EFCC.

Yusuf sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with N200,000 as option of fine, adding that, his conviction would serve as a deterrent to others.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of a 3-bedroom flat acquired with the proceeds of the illegal activities, a Lexus car, different brands of cellphones, a laptop, as well as N921, 535.49 found in his bank account to the Federal Government.

