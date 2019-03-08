The management of the National Youth Service Corps has reportedly withdrawn corps members from crisis-prone areas in Anambra state ahead of the gubernatorial elections on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

In the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state, a female corps member according to Punch was abducted.

Conforming the withdrawal of the corps members, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Nwachukwu Orji, said an alternative measure had been made to take care of the situation.

“I received a letter from the NYSC saying it won’t deploy corps members to conflict-prone areas. But that is not a source of worry to us.

“We have people in our data base standing by for engagement. Some even come to the polling unit uninvited, waiting for opportunities to work. So we will take care of the situation,''

Punch also reports that the state NYSC coordinator, Kehinde Aremu, had written to INEC in the state asking for the withdrawal of corps members from those areas based on the directive from the headquarters barring corpers from volatile areas.