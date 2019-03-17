The Director-General, Major General Sulaiman Zakari Kazaure said this in his keynote address during the business session of 2019 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Mobilization Workshop held in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Kazaure said despite resolutions made in the past, some schools still upload names of unqualified and over-aged graduates for mobilization into the National Service.

The DG added that others, in a bid to play circumvent the mobilization process, upload accredited courses for their graduates as against their actual courses of study which has not been accredited by the NBTE/NUC.

He said henceforth, any prospective Corps Member with disparity between the course on the call-up letter and statement of result will not be registered in camp

“As part of efforts aimed at enhancing data integrity and sanitizing the process of name correction for prospective Corps Members, a module was created in the NYSC portal to address such requests. The process is being abused rather than request for name correction as Prospective Corps Members request for outright change of names”.

“The NYSC National Governing Board has made it a matter of policy that request for change of name from Prospective Corps Members will no longer be allowed except on marital grounds for female Corps Members”

The Director-General also frowned at the increasing request for correction of JAMB/Matriculation numbers by Corps Producing Institutions due to wrong data entry. He therefore urged all Corps Producing Institutions to commence early collation and upload of their graduates’ list to avoid rush which sometimes result in mistakes in uploaded JAMB/Matric Numbers.