NYSC to encourage corps members with start-up loans- D-G

Fadah, who was represented by State Coordinator, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, said that the effort would boost self-reliance and encourage corps members to contribute to the economy.

He commended the corps members for their commitment to the entrepreneurial training conducted in camp under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

The NYSC D-G encouraged corps members to build on the skills acquired by availing themselves of post-camp training opportunities in order to hone their skills.

“On our part, we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you to actualise your business dreams.

“I wish to assure you that management will continue to explore avenues for optimising the impact of the programme,” Fadah said.

The D-G, however, warned corps members against using social media to promote hatred, advising that they should rather use the platform to promote unity, peace, and prosperity of the nation.

He also advised the corps members to be security conscious at all times and appealed employers to accept and make the necessary provisions for the welfare of corps members posted to their organisations.