RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC to encourage corps members with start-up loans- D-G

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has restated its commitment to partnering with financial institutions to provide start-up loans to corps members to become entrepreneurs.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) [EFCC]
Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) [EFCC]

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Mohammad Fadah, reiterated this on Tuesday at the closing of the orientation course for 2022 Batch ‘B’, stream two, corps members, at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Read Also

Fadah, who was represented by State Coordinator, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, said that the effort would boost self-reliance and encourage corps members to contribute to the economy.

He commended the corps members for their commitment to the entrepreneurial training conducted in camp under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

The NYSC D-G encouraged corps members to build on the skills acquired by availing themselves of post-camp training opportunities in order to hone their skills.

“On our part, we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you to actualise your business dreams.

“I wish to assure you that management will continue to explore avenues for optimising the impact of the programme,” Fadah said.

The D-G, however, warned corps members against using social media to promote hatred, advising that they should rather use the platform to promote unity, peace, and prosperity of the nation.

He also advised the corps members to be security conscious at all times and appealed employers to accept and make the necessary provisions for the welfare of corps members posted to their organisations.

“I also call on other stakeholders, including state, local government authorities and traditional rulers, to give the necessary encouragement to the corps members,” Fadah said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NYSC to encourage corps members with start-up loans- D-G

NYSC to encourage corps members with start-up loans- D-G

Ukraine war may cost German economy €260bn by 2030- Study

Ukraine war may cost German economy €260bn by 2030- Study

FG inaugurates Africa’s 1st Meter Museum in Lagos

FG inaugurates Africa’s 1st Meter Museum in Lagos

Ayade threatens to sanction erring public servants who are allegedly still owed their June salaries

Ayade threatens to sanction erring public servants who are allegedly still owed their June salaries

2023: Masquerades will not be allowed to attend political rallies

2023: Masquerades will not be allowed to attend political rallies

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested

Ondo, Edo, Bauchi account for 10 new Lassa fever cases —NCDC

Ondo, Edo, Bauchi account for 10 new Lassa fever cases —NCDC

DG urges NYSC members to accept postings in good faith

DG urges NYSC members to accept postings in good faith

Again, students appeal to FG to meet ASUU’s demands

Again, students appeal to FG to meet ASUU’s demands

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South

Rufai Oseni

AriseTv’s Rufai Oseni apologizes over use of BRT lane

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi