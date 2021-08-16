NYSC to corps members: Calm down, security has improved in Borno.

According to him, the NYSC has taken adequate measures for their safety during their stay in the state.

“The prevailing security challenge in Borno informed the establishment of the temporary camp here in Katsina State.

“I assure you that we are not going to post any corps member to the areas with security threats.

“We are in active collaboration with all the security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of corps members,’’ he assured.

The state coordinator also urged the Corps members to shun drug abuse and other vices, and also be good ambassadors of their families.

Umar said the corps members would be posted to infrastructure, education, health and agriculture sectors for their primary assignments.

He called on them to be committed to their duties, adding that they should also respect the culture, tradition and religion of their host communities.

The Coordinator further urged them to take maximum advantage of the exercise to foster national unity, socio-cultural integration and peaceful coexistence, especially at this trying time.

He also advised them to utilise the skill acquisition programme they were engaged in during the orientation course, to establish their own businesses and become self-reliant.