Governor Makinde increases corps members' allowance in Oyo by 200%

The 53-year-old announced during a visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Iseyin on Thursday, June 3, 2021 that the allowance would be increased from N5,000 to N15,000.

The governor also promised corps members that all the issues they have raised about the state of the camp would be addressed by his government.

There have been recent agitations to scrap the NYSC, a programme for Nigerian graduates who are posted across the nation and paid a monthly stipend of N33,000 by the Federal Government.

The programme was launched in 1973 primarily to foster national unity following a devastating civil war, but many critics argue that it is now outdated.

However, Makinde argued during Thursday's visit that the objective still works because he met his wife while he was serving in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

"I am an example of how the national youth service could foster national integration," he said.