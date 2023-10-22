ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC secures release of 1 out of 8 abducted Zamfara corps members

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Megwa, the PCM, a female, regained freedom on Friday, at about 12.30 pm.

NYSC Corps members on parade (Worldstage)
NYSC Corps members on parade (Worldstage)

Recommended articles

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight PCMs and the bus driver were abducted in August in Zamfara by gunmen on their way from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto.

They were going for the commencement of the one-year national service orientation course.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Megwa, the PCM, a female, regained freedom on Friday, at about 12.30 pm.

“The scheme is confident that with the combined efforts of security agencies, the remaining will be released.

“As corps members and prospective ones alike are admonished by management to always prioritise their personal security.

“The scheme shall never shirk its responsibility of upholding the security and welfare of corps embers at all times,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister says issues of ethnicity buried in Kogi

Minister says issues of ethnicity buried in Kogi

Blame politicians for political mistakes in Northern Nigeria – Activist

Blame politicians for political mistakes in Northern Nigeria – Activist

Palliatives distribution crashes prices of foodstuff in Kebbi – NLC

Palliatives distribution crashes prices of foodstuff in Kebbi – NLC

Act fast on Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis, Falana tells NASS

Act fast on Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis, Falana tells NASS

Tinubu’s daughter, others bag honorary PhD, Peace Achievers Awards

Tinubu’s daughter, others bag honorary PhD, Peace Achievers Awards

Heavy downpour claims 31-year old motorcyclist in Abuja – FEMA

Heavy downpour claims 31-year old motorcyclist in Abuja – FEMA

NYSC secures release of 1 out of 8 abducted Zamfara corps members

NYSC secures release of 1 out of 8 abducted Zamfara corps members

Police arrest 2 suspects for allegedly flogging student to death in Zaria

Police arrest 2 suspects for allegedly flogging student to death in Zaria

Nigeria’s young population a global asset – US official

Nigeria’s young population a global asset – US official

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners