The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to improve the safety and welfare provisions of corps members that would be deployed as ad hoc staff for the general elections.

In a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations said the commission had assured the scheme that adequate arrangements had been made for transportation, accommodation and security for corps members deployed for the exercise.

Adeyemi said that the unpleasant occurrences experienced by corps members on the eve of February 16 were against the Memorandum of Understanding signed by both organisations.

“The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to uninspiring pictures and tales of woes experienced by many corps members assigned to INEC duties in several states across the country on the eve of the postponed general elections.

“These have been confirmed as authentic situation reports and have since been brought to the attention of the INEC management.

“While these incidents have been adduced to the logistic challenges which INEC experienced, the NYSC wishes to note that the unpleasant occurrences are totally at variance with the spirit of our MoU with INEC.

“We are therefore, currently engaged in discussion with INEC management towards ensuring that these and all other sundry issues bordering on the welfare and security of corps members are quickly addressed and redressed before the rescheduled elections.

“It will be recalled that in the build-up to the participation of corps members as ad hoc electoral staff, the Director-General of the NYSC, Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure led other members of management on a nationwide tour to meet with INEC state officials, heads of security agencies, community and opinion leaders to obtain assurances on the welfare and security of corps members before, during and after the elections.

“In these meetings, NYSC received full assurances about adequate arrangement for transport, accommodation and security, especially at the Registration Area Centres throughout the period.

“We therefore expect improved safety and welfare provisions by INEC in the rescheduled elections,” the statement read in part''.

She reassured the corps members and the public that the safety, welfare and remuneration for corps members would be provided by INEC as earlier agreed by both organisations.