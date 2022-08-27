RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC says corps members forbidden from partisan politics

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says corps members are forbidden from showing partisan interest in politics.Mr Eddy Megwa, Director, Press and Public Relations of the corps,said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja .

NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)
NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)

Megwa said that the message encapsulated in the poster was against the policy of the scheme which forbade corps members from showing interest in partisan politics.

“In addition, it is a direct assault on the integrity of the NYSC which is among the electoral umpires, and has been in collaboration with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of elections in Nigeria since 2008.

"Management hereby restates that the scheme remains apolitical, and neutral without any form of attachment to any political party.

“The stand of the scheme runs absolutely contrary to the message fraudulently conveyed by the poster,” Megwa said.

He also reminded members of the public that Section 14 of the NYSC Act made it an offence for someone who is not a corps member to wear the NYSC uniform.

According to him, if found guilty, such a person is liable on conviction to six months imprisonment and/or a fine.

He urged members of the public to discountenance the information contained in the poster, while strongly admonishing corps members to abide by the policy of the scheme that forbade them from showing interest in partisan politics.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari rejoices with Odegbami at 70, salutes Nyako at 80

Buhari rejoices with Odegbami at 70, salutes Nyako at 80

Obi presidential campaign council urges Imo LP leadership to embrace it

Obi presidential campaign council urges Imo LP leadership to embrace it

FG apologises for gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

FG apologises for gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

NYSC says corps members forbidden from partisan politics

NYSC says corps members forbidden from partisan politics

Board approves promotion of 5,010 NSCDC personnel

Board approves promotion of 5,010 NSCDC personnel

2023: APC lucky to have salable presidential candidate – Shittu

2023: APC lucky to have salable presidential candidate – Shittu

Army dismisses killer soldiers, hands over to police for prosecution

Army dismisses killer soldiers, hands over to police for prosecution

Insecurity leaves 75 Zamfara secondary schools shut – Official

Insecurity leaves 75 Zamfara secondary schools shut – Official

Dele Momodu: Why I won't support Tinubu's presidential ambition

Dele Momodu: Why I won't support Tinubu's presidential ambition

Trending

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference