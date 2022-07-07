NYSC sanctions 18 youth corps members in Ekiti

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Mary Chikezie, said this on Thursday during the passing-out ceremony of the 2021 Batch B Stream 1 of youth corps members at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti.

She said 11 erred members would outrightly repeat the service for absconding, while seven have been given months of extension.

She added that six others, including two medical doctors, were, however, rewarded for outstanding performance and for positively touching the lives of their host communities.

Those honoured are: Tom Udoudo, Racheal Bob-Yellowe (doctor), Joachim Kolawole, David Onaolapo (Doctor), Goodness Stephen and Annuoluwa Balogun.

The coordinator said “it gladdens my heart to inform everyone here that out of the 1,416 youth corps members, some were able to go extra miles to single themselves out through contributions to their host communities in Ekiti.

“On the whole, six NYSC members who excelled in the execution of viable Community Development Projects have been found worthy and awarded the prestigious State Honours Awards and one for State Coordinator’s Award.

“However, in every set of disciples, there is always a Judas, as seven youth corps members have been found wanting and have been sanctioned with extension of service year.”

Chikezie said 11 members would be re-mobilised for absconding, and thanked the state government for the support to the NYSC scheme in the state

In his speech, Gov. Kayode Fayemi urged Nigerian youths, especially youth corps members, to work toward restoring unity and peace in the country.

Fayemi, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbemi, lauded the contributions of the NYSC scheme to the development of the state and the nation in general.

One of the award recipients, Rachel Bob-Yellowe, said that the zeal to purchase a Phototherapy Machine for new babies was to bring succour to mothers and babies in the community.

She said “I was the first NYSC medical doctor to be posted to Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti annex facility at Adebayo Area of Ado-Ekiti.

“I discovered that this machine is not readily available at the facility and most times we have to refer newborn babies with jaundice to other facilities.