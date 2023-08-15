ADVERTISEMENT
NYSC resumes orientation camps in Borno after 13-year suspension

Ima Elijah

NYSC orientation camps were suspened in Borno State for 13-Year due to insurgency threats.

National Youth Service Corps [NYSC]
National Youth Service Corps [NYSC]

The three-week course had been suspended to ensure the safety of prospective corps members.

The NYSC, on Tuesday, August 15. 2023, utilised its official Twitter account to communicate a crucial update to the upcoming Batch ‘B’ orientation course's second stream participants, who have been deployed to Borno State. The change primarily concerns the venue for the orientation exercise.

Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) who are slated to undergo training in Borno are advised to re-access their Call-up letters through the NYSC portal. This step is imperative to ensure the accurate and up-to-date information regarding their deployment.

A noteworthy alteration has been made to the commencement date of the Orientation Course. Initially planned for a different timeframe, the course's initiation has now been rescheduled to take place on the 18th of August, 2023.

As the 18th of August approaches, prospective corps members are urged to heed the call and prepare for a one-time experience.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

