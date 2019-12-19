National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has reiterated its commitment to purge the scheme of dubious and unqualified elements seeking to be part of the programme with intent of validating their forged certificates.

The Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, also restated determination to protect the sanctity of the scheme.

He said “we are leaving no stone unturned in protecting the sanctity of the NYSC scheme by weeding out unqualified elements.

“This is a menace that requires all to join hands with the corps to fight.”

He announced plan of NYSC to guarantee health security of corps members, adding that NYSC was restrategising with National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to ensure that members were covered.

He explained that the scheme would continue to prioritise the welfare of corps members, noting that NYSC ensured refund of medical expenses incurred by corps members.

He added that “it may interest you to know that the scheme shall be spending a whooping N32 million to purchase smart prosthetic limbs for a member that lost his right hand while travelling to his place of primary assignment in Taraba.”

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations, expressed satisfaction with the relationship between the director general and journalists.

Adeyemi, who was represented by Mr Emeka Mgbemena, the Editor of NYSC magazine, commended journalists for living up to expectations in amplifying activities of the scheme.

She assured the media of continued transparency for quality reports devoid of mischief.