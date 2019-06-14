The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim, has raised the hope of serving corps members over the payment of their allowance which was recently increased from N19,800 to N30,000 by the Federal Government.

The DG while speaking on Friday, June 14, 2019, at a workshop/ training on Freedom of Information Act for Desk Officers of the NYSC in Abuja, said the scheme would communicate when the payment of the allowance would start.

When asked when the NYSC would start paying the allowance Shuaibu simply said “It will be communicated accordingly please.”

Recall that in May, the Federal Government confirmed that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will receive at least N30,000 as monthly allowance due to the signing of the new national minimum wage bill.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill into law to increase the national minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000 after months of negotiations with labour unions and state governments.

The law makes it compulsory for all employers of labour in Nigeria to pay their workers the sum of N30,000, at least, with the exclusion of employers with less than 25 employees.

The signing of the bill had led to speculations about how it would affect corps members who currently earn N19,800 as monthly allowance from the Federal Government.