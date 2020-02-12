The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has obtained an operational licence to establish a radio station that’ll gulp about N50 million from the budgetary allocation.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim announced this on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Abuja.

This is coming two weeks after the monthly allowance of serving corps members was increased from N19,800 to N30,000.

According to Punch, Ibrahim said, the approval of the operational licence was being awaited before the final take-off of the radio station.

While speaking at the NYSC Press and Public Relations Officers’ workshop, the NYSC boss said that the radio station was necessary for the agency to debunk false news and rumours about the scheme on social media.

Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim as the Director-General of NYSC (The Nigeria Lawyer)

He said, “While I urge you to deepen and sustain the scheme’s presence in the social media, you must be vigilant by continuously sensitising corps members to the need to avoid inappropriate use of the new media.

“You must be proactive through constant engagements and timely disclosure of necessary information on the activities of the scheme as they unfold.

“Efforts to establish the NYSC Community Radio are in top gear as approval of the operational licence is being awaited. We expect a boost in the scheme’s publicity drive when the station eventually comes on stream.”

In October 2019, the NYSC had announced that the establishment of the radio station that would be situated in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja would gulp N50,000,000.

The NYSC says the radio station would be used to sensitise the public to the workings and programmes of the scheme as well as attend to questions and inquiries from corps members nationwide, Punch reports.