NYSC nominates Imo for 'most friendly state' award

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hope Uzodinma, Oguwike Nwachuku, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Thursday.

Oguwike said the nomination was contained in a letter addressed to the governor by the NYSC.

He said the award, which was part of activities marking the NYSC's golden jubilee anniversary, will be presented to the governor at the weekend in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the growth of the scheme.

The statement said that the letter reads in part, "Arising from the foregoing and in recognition of your invaluable contributions to the growth and sustainability of the NYSC, I am pleased to inform you of your nomination as NYSC's most friendly State."

Reacting, the State's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the government and people of Imo were delighted over such recognition and honour from a unifying national institution as the NYSC.

He noted that even before he became a public officer, Governor Uzodinma had been promoting the course of NYSC and corps members adding that the award nomination proved beyond all doubts, that the governor was an outstanding nationalist.

According to him, Uzodimma has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism in the treatment of corps members.