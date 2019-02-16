Serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed as ad hoc staff for the Presidential and National Assembly elections have narrated their harrowing tales to Pulse.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced early on Saturday, February 16 that the elections scheduled for later in the day have been postponed for one week due to logistical reasons.

Despite the outrage of Nigerians over INEC's decision, the poor treatment of corps members deployed as INEC staff didn't escape attention.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, social media was awash with pictures and videos of corps members sleeping in very terrible conditions because no arrangements were made for their accommodation.

Pulse reached out to some of the affected corps members in their various locations to shed light on their ordeals.

"I saw hell yesterday," said Fikunayomi Oniyitan, a corps member deployed to Kuje area council, Abuja, as an ad hoc staff.

She said, "Under the open space in the harmattan, right there we slept. Nobody cared, we were there at about 3 am, one of the INEC officials came to tell all of us to move from the office to one primary school which is about 5000 miles away without any security or transportation."

Another corps member deployed to St. Gabriel Secondary School in Mokola, Ibadan, stressed that the painful ordeal of the corp members started on Thursday during sensitisation training.

He said corp members struggled to collect the sum of N4,500, an allowance for the sensitisation training, adding that the struggle continued as soon as their names were pasted indicating their various deployment venues.

"They gave about 50 mats to each ward, and each ward has about 150 staff," he said.

"I need to stress that we moved with no security whatsoever. Just the buses and every one of us."

The source called on INEC to publicly apologise to the corp members and also compensate them.

Another ad hoc staff deployed to Kebbi State, who chose to remain anonymous, said corps members slept on the floor in open streets up until the announcement of the postponement. The source also added that corp members were not paid for their sensitization training.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections that were supposed to take place on February 16 will now take place on February 23, while the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections initially scheduled for March 2 have been moved to March 9.