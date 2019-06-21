A member of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Halima Umar, has regained her freedom five months after she was kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists.

Umar, a graduate of History from Yobe State University, was abducted by the Islamic sect while travelling to Gwoza, Borno State to visit her family in January 2019.

Umar was presented to the new Borno State deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, by a group of security officers led by the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu, on Thursday, June 20 according to a report by Premium Times.

Biu said the corps member was rescued through various collaborative efforts of the state government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders.

"We are here, Your Excellency, to hand her over to the Borno State Government for onward reuniting her with her family," he said.

The deputy governor praised everyone involved in securing Umar's freedom and promised that the Borno State government will assist the victim in every way possible including trauma counselling sessions before reuniting her with her family.

"We know she may have missed most parts of her NYSC programme, but the Borno State Government would do everything to ensure she gets the best supports she needs to reintegrate in the society," Kadafur said.

The deputy governor said Umar's rescue is a testament of the commitment of the Borno government towards a non-violent solution to the Boko Haram conflict.

The rescued corps member expressed gratitude towards everyone that worked for her freedom.

"I thank God and the military that rescued me," Umar said.

Boko Haram has terrorised the northeastern region for the past 10 years, killing an estimated 30,000, abducting thousands, and displacing at least 2 million. The group's operations extend to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.