NYSC inaugurates skills acquisition centre in Bayelsa

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the centre is located at Okaka in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The National Youth  Service Corps (NYSC) in Bayelsa has inaugurated  a centre for its Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre is located at Okaka in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Inaugurating the centre  on Saturday, Mrs Loto Bolade, the NYSC  Coordinator in the state, described skills acquisition as an  important tool for  economic growth.

Bolade pointed out that promoting skills acquisition was one  of the objectives of the NYSC as enshrined in the  Act  mandating the scheme to “ enable Nigerian youths acquire the spirit of self-reliance.’’

She expressed happiness that  corps members had  continued to benefit from the SAED programme with training to acquire  skills in no fewer than 14 vocations.

This NYSC Bayelsa SAED Centre is to provide a platform where corps members with various skills can assemble to train other youths.

“ The centre can also generate funds from its operations.

“I charge the Assistant Director/Head of SAED to mobilise serving corps members to make good use of the centre for the overall advantage of  service corps and corps members,’’ she said.

Mrs Ogechi Mba, an Assistant Director and Head of SAED in Bayelsa, gave an assurance  that the centre would be put to maximum use.

Mba explained that the centre would commence with fashion designing, shoe making and event management units while others would be gradually introduced to cover the 14 skills selected. 

