NYSC inaugurates printing press in Kaduna — Official

He said that the printing press was to illustrate the management’s commitment to better the lot of youths and the country in general.

The director-general noted that the significance of the mechanical device was in its potential as a contributor to efforts toward re-invigorating NYSC ventures.

He added that the project was one of the cardinal points of his administration’s policy thrust, noting that “the printing press would be a veritable source of revenue, with attendant increase in remittances to Federal Government coffers.

“Funds that would be realised from the printing press would address infrastructure deficit in the scheme, as well as enhance training and provision of start-up capital for youth corps members under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme of the scheme.

“The printing press would also be part of the training platforms of the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SEAD), as interested corps members would be accorded the opportunity to acquire skills in publications and digital printing.

“Youth corps members should therefore make good use of this opportunity, acquire the knowledge and skills of printing to be self-employed and the multiplier effects would result in lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.”

He also noted that the printing press and similar ones that would be sited in other geo-political zones of the country would be open to public, and charged the managers to handle the facility well so as to meet the printing and publication needs of NYSC formations in the North West and the public.

He added that “in this regard, I expect the managers of the printing press to be above board in canvassing for patronage from individuals and organisations in both the public and private sectors.

“I am directing the NYSC formations in the North West to ensure patronage of this printing press as it is set to offer a wide range of services in digital printing technology.”

He also urged them to safeguard the equipment, especially by ensuring high standard of maintenance at all times.