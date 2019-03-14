The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kebbi State, has extended the service year of seven Corps members by four months for violating the rules of the scheme.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mr Barde Usman, announced the service extension of the corps members on Thursday in Birinin Kebbi at the passing out ceremony of the 2018 batch A corps members held in the state.

Usman said, “six male corps members and a female corps member, have their service year extended for a period between two and four months.”

He also said that NYSC had contacted the families of four male and two female corps members who absconded during their service year, NAN reports.

Usman said that NYSC issued a total of 1,383 discharge certificates, comprising 798 males and 585 female corps members who successfully concluded their service in the state.

The coordinator however, congratulated the outgoing corps members and urged them to be good ambassadors of the country wherever they might found themselves.

He said the skills acquisition and vocational training they received during their orientation were enough to make them excel in the labour market.

He said: “Try to be good ambassadors to this country and your family;,try to ensure that you are moving with people of good character, don’t join bad company.

“Ensure that you don’t engage in any criminal activity because it is dangerous and risky.

“All the vocational training you were exposed to during your orientation are enough to make you excel without wandering in the labour market that is already saturated ”, he said.

Meanwhile, the NYSC is preparing the ground for 2019 Batch A prospective corps members. The agency recently announced that the commencement of online registration for 2019 Batch A prospective corps members. The registration starts from Monday, March 4 and ends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.