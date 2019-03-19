NYSC announced the deadline extension on its social media account on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Recall that the agency earlier announced on Monday, March 4, 2019 that the registration would end on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

How to register

1. NYSC Online Registration Portal address portal.nysc.org.ng

2. If you are registering for the first time, click on “Mobilization Batch A, 2019”

3. If you have registered previously and did not complete your Registration or Submit, do not create a new account instead click on “Login Here” to continue your registration with your previous Username and Password.

4.The revalidation link is only for those mobilized in 2018 Batch “C” and previous Batches, but did not go to the Orientation Camp.

5. Do not thumb print by proxy.

6. Apply for Name Correction on your dashboard.

7. Make sure the passport photograph uploaded is very clear.

8. Do not forget the Username and Password used during your Online Registration

9. Cross- check your records before submission to avoid wrong details.

10. Connect with us at our Social Media platforms for latest updates.